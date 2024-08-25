Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after acquiring an additional 777,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

