Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of IBP traded up $12.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,558. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

