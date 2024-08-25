Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $556.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.