Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $254.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $257.15. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

