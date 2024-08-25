Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 47.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

