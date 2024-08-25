Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.04.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $250.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

