LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

LPLA stock opened at $223.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.71. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.