LRI Investments LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

