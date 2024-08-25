LRI Investments LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $302.17 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $303.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

