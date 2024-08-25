LRI Investments LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1,550.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $75.32 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

