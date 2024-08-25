LRI Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $572,523,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,054,000 after acquiring an additional 374,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,547,000 after acquiring an additional 245,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 237,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,419,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $6.90 on Friday, hitting $483.94. The company had a trading volume of 214,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $484.26.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

