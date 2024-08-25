LRI Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 38.9% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

