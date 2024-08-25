Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

