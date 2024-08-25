Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$17.30 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$18.20.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.20.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9410132 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.