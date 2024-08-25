LUXO Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, LUXO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $31,022.93 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

