MacroGenics’ (MGNX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.11.

MGNX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $63,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

