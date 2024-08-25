Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as high as C$9.24. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 10,445 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.25.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$242.91 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6098383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

