Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

MINN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.