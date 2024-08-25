Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
MINN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
