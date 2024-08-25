Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.87

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.87 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 233.16 ($3.03). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.04), with a volume of 26,822 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of £124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.95.

Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,580.65%.

Insider Activity at Majedie Investments

About Majedie Investments

In other Majedie Investments news, insider Heinrich Merz purchased 41,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,812.56 ($129,694.07). Also, insider J M. William Barlow sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.12), for a total value of £1,800,000 ($2,338,877.34). 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

