Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.87

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.87 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 233.16 ($3.03). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.04), with a volume of 26,822 shares trading hands.
Majedie Investments Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of £124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.95.
Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,580.65%.
About Majedie Investments
Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
