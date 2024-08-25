Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,556,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.