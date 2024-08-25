Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.31. 1,995,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

