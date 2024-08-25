Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

