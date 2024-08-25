Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $466.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.73 and its 200-day moving average is $458.53. The company has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

