Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.17 million and $11.47 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.24893676 USD and is up 7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $16,551,916.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

