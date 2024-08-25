McAdam LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 478.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1847 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

