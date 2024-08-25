McAdam LLC Buys New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

