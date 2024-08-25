McAdam LLC Buys New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %
CPB stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
