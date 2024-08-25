McAdam LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

