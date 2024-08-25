McAdam LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

