McAdam LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 339.3% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $197.80. The company had a trading volume of 684,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,288. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.61.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

