McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $290.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,181. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,695 shares of company stock valued at $943,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.