Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $94.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $85,440,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 47.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

