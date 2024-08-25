Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 116,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.35. 4,843,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

