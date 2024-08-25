Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 37,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

NASDAQ META traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,304,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.03 and a 1-year high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,680 shares of company stock worth $211,992,147. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

