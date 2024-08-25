MetFi (METFI) Price Reaches $0.54

MetFi (METFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, MetFi has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $61.46 million and $427,364.98 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00247657 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.52666184 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $421,919.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

