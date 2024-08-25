Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MEOH stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $589,459,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after buying an additional 346,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Methanex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Methanex by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,406,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

