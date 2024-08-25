Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,343.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,343.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,435.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,405.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,348.89. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

