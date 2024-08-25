MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $139,599,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.5 %

MGM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

