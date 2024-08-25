Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.10

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.10 and last traded at $154.96, with a volume of 358511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

