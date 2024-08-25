Mina (MINA) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $566.74 million and $12.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,182,083,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,149,330 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,181,903,053.8400393 with 1,148,776,975.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.50289832 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $18,297,462.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

