MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 9.37 and last traded at 9.20. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 85,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.92.

MISUMI Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of 8.62 and a 200-day moving average of 8.07.

About MISUMI Group

(Get Free Report)

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.