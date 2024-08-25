MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 9.37 and last traded at 9.20. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 85,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.92.
MISUMI Group Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of 8.62 and a 200-day moving average of 8.07.
About MISUMI Group
MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MISUMI Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.