Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,976,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

