Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $49,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 1,950,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.69 and a 200 day moving average of $309.79.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

