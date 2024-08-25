Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.62. The company had a trading volume of 196,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.86 and a 200 day moving average of $304.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

