Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.84. 10,157,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.