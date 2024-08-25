Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,292. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

