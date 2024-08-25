Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $7.95 on Friday, hitting $270.98. The stock had a trading volume of 512,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.52 and a 200 day moving average of $272.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.