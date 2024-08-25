Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $24.72 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Shares of PNC traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,029. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,779 shares of company stock worth $3,971,833 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

