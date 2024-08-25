Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,386,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. 4,998,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

