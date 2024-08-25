Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $27.39 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.38. 520,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,723. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $483.55. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.