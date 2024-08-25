Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.16 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after buying an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,488. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

